15 Israeli troopers killed, injured in Hezbollah operation

In a statement released on Thursday, Hezbollah said that it had hit the al-Marj military installation near the Lebanese border with the occupied lands with “appropriate weapons” and caused “a number of deaths and injuries” among the Israeli forces.

Hezbollah also emphasized that the strike came in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their resistance.

Israeli media reported that two soldiers were killed and at least 13 others wounded after two anti-tank missiles fired from south Lebanon impacted the occupied territories.

The strike came after an Israeli mass terror attack killed more than 30 people and injured 3,250 others in Lebanon.

Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging deadly fire since early October, shortly after the regime launched a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza following a surprise operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group.

Hezbollah has vowed to keep up its retaliatory attacks as long as the Tel Aviv regime continues its brutal Gaza onslaught, which has so far killed at least 41,272 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 95,551 others.

MNA/