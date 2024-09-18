  1. World
  2. Middle East
Sep 18, 2024, 9:42 PM

Report;

Explosion hits Saudi-linked forces ammunition depot in Yemen

Explosion hits Saudi-linked forces ammunition depot in Yemen

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – An explosion reportedly hit an ammunition warehouse of Riyadh-linked forces in Yemen's Taiz on Wednesday night.

News sources reported a massive blast in a building in the Yemeni province of Taiz on Wednesday night.

Media sources stated that the building is believed to be a warehouse of weapons and ammunition of forces affiliated with Saudi Arabia.

The incident also caused damage to civilian houses, according to the reports.

Eyewitnesses reported that rescue teams were sent to the scene of the incident, adding that the explosion of the ammunition depot led to the injury of at least 4 people.

MP/6229766

News ID 221514

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News