Explosion hits Saudi-linked forces ammunition depot in Yemen

News sources reported a massive blast in a building in the Yemeni province of Taiz on Wednesday night.

Media sources stated that the building is believed to be a warehouse of weapons and ammunition of forces affiliated with Saudi Arabia.

The incident also caused damage to civilian houses, according to the reports.

Eyewitnesses reported that rescue teams were sent to the scene of the incident, adding that the explosion of the ammunition depot led to the injury of at least 4 people.

