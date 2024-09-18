Saudi Arabia not to normalize tie with Israel: Bin Salman

Regarding Saudi Arabia's stance on Palestine, Bin Salman condemned the actions committed by the Zionist regime against Palestinians in the occupied territories.

Saudi Arabia will not normalize relations with Israel as long as the demand for the formation of a Palestinian state with the capital of Al-Quds is not met, the crown prince emphasized.

He went on to say that Saudi Arabia will not stop its efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state.

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the heinous acts committed by the Zionist regime against the Palestinian nation, he added.

MA/6229677