New blasts reported in communicative devices in Lebanon

More communication devices have exploded in Lebanon again, a day after pager blasts across the country left at least a dozen dead and thousands injured.

Lebanese sources said that it was not clear what types of communication devices detonated in Lebanon.

However, some media cited Lebanese local sources as saying that certain communication devices including walkie-talkies exploded in Beirut's southern suburb.

There are reports saying that some iPhone cell phones have detonated.

Reuters quoted a security source the communication devices that exploded in Lebanon today were different from the pager devices that exploded yesterday.

According to Reuters, hand-held radios used by Lebanon's Resistance group Hezbollah detonated late on Wednesday afternoon across the country's south and in the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut, a security source and a witness said. At least one of the blasts took place near a funeral organized by Hezbollah for those martyred the previous day when thousands of pagers used by the Resistance movement exploded across the country.

The Iranian Press TV has cited informed source as saying that recently detonated devices came from the same batch of cargo as the detonated pagers, all imported from the same company

The Lebanese health ministry has said that one was martyred in the new cyber aggression and more than 100 injured.

MNA