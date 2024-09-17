UN experts warn Israel ‘a pariah’ over Gaza genocide

“I think that it is unavoidable for Israel to become a pariah in the face of its continuous, relentless vilifying assault on the United Nations, (and) Palestinians,” Francesca Albanese, the UN’s special rapporteur on the rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory told journalists in the Swiss city of Geneva on Monday.

Albanese, who has repeatedly condemned Israel for committing “genocide” in Gaza, suggested that the entity’s UN membership should be called into question.

She also asked if the Israeli entity deserved “to continue to go unpunished for its relentless attacks” on the UN.

“Should there be a consideration of its membership as part of this organization, which Israel seems to have zero respect for?” she said.

Several other independent UN experts also decried Israel’s escalating violence and rights violations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, its disregard for international court rulings, and verbal attacks on the UN itself.

The rapporteurs also slammed Western countries’ “double standards” in the devastating Israeli war on Gaza and insisted the Tel Aviv regime needed to face consequences for its actions.

Israeli forces continued deadly assaults across Gaza on Monday, killing at least five people at a bakery in al-Mawasi, and 10 in Nuseirat camp as well as targeting Gaza City’s Zeitoun and Sheikh Radwan neighborhoods where another 10 people, including children, were killed.

At least 41,226 people have been killed, mostly women and children, and 95,413 wounded in Israel's war on Gaza

The UN recognizes that Israel has committed serious violations of international law, breaching the Geneva Conventions, and refusing to implement Security Council Resolutions.

AMK/PressTV