Gaza genocide the ‘bitter fruit’ of Israeli impunity

Genocide in Gaza is the result of “Israel’s decades-long impunity”, Albanese wrote in a post on social media, above footage of a speech in which she says it is Israel’s plan to “rid Palestine of Palestinians”.

“In this darkest hour, the international community cannot continue to ignore that it’s Israel’s project to rid Palestine of Palestinians in defiance of international law, and the world’s failure to call Israel to account has led to genocide laid bare in Gaza,” she says.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

