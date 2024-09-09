US, Britain launch fresh strike against Hudaydah in Yemen

The US and the UK have launched a fresh military strike in Yemen in response to the Arab nation’s attacks on Israeli-affiliated shipping in the Red Sea, which are being conducted in retaliation for the Tel Aviv regime’s brutal aggression in the Gaza Strip.

Yemen's official Saba news agency, citing a security source speaking on condition of anonymity, reported that the aerial assault targeted the Jabanah area in the strategic western province of Hudaydah on Monday, without providing further details.

Yemenis have openly voiced their solidarity with Palestine in its battle against the Israeli occupation, especially after the regime unleashed a devastating war on Gaza on October 7.

The Tel Aviv regime has so far killed at least 40,988 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 94,825 others, according to the Gaza-based health ministry.

The occupying entity has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.

Leader of the Ansarullah resistance movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has said it is “a great honor and blessing to be confronting America directly.”

The attacks have compelled several of the largest shipping and oil corporations globally to halt their transit operations along one of the most critical maritime trade routes.

Consequently, tankers are now opting to navigate thousands of additional miles by circumventing the continent of Africa instead of utilizing the Suez Canal.

MNA/