CENTCOM claims it attacked Yemeni missile systems

In the past 24 hours, US Central Command forces successfully destroyed three Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicles and two missile systems in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen, CENTCOM claimed in a statement.

It was determined these systems presented a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region. These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition, and merchant vessels, it also claimed.

The US, as the biggest supporter of the Zionist regime, who provides the weapons needed for killing the Palestinians, is now supporting Tel Aviv to attack the resistance axis with its military presence in the Middle East.

So far, Yemen's Ansarullah movement has not reacted to the claim made by CENTCOM.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.

Israel launched its barbaric campaign of genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Resistance groups conducted a surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories.

The regime has had in place a near-total siege on the coastal territory, which has reduced to a trickle the flow of foodstuffs, medicine, electricity, and water into the Palestinian territory.

Houthi, the Ansarullah chief, has said it is “a great honor and blessing to be confronting America directly.”

The attacks have forced some of the world’s biggest shipping and oil companies to suspend transit through one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes. Tankers are instead adding thousands of miles to international shipping routes by sailing around the continent of Africa rather than going through the Suez Canal.

MNA/6219367