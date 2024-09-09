World opting for BRICS as it is tired of US’ aggression

Maria Zakharova made the remarks while speaking to TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

When asked why so many countries are seeking BRICS membership, Zakharova said that the world is tired of "America’s claims," attacks, and "implicit or even explicit aggression."

"The world is voting for another format of relations," she noted.

"The world wants to build relations differently. It would like to stay committed to the principles of international law. But since Washington, like a Hollywood movie maniac with either a lawnmower or a chainsaw, or even an axe, is ruining everything around, the world has to look for other formats of relations. And they opt for such formats as BRICS, not NATO.".

