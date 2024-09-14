  1. Culture
BRICS Media Summit kicks off with Mehr CEO in attendance

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – The Media Summit of BRICS group of countries kicked in Moscow Russia with the participation of the CEO of the Tehran-based Mehr Media Group on Saturday.

The event is hosted by the Russian TASS news agency and the constituents of the Mehr Media Group, Mehr News Agency and Tehran Times, are participating in it.

Mehr is represented in the summit by its CEO Mohammad Mehdi Rahmati. Also from Iran, Islamic Republic News Agency-IRNA is attending.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivered the opening remarks at the BRICS Media Summit in a recorded message. His deputy, Sergei Ryrabkov, who was attendance, opened the summit.

The BRICS Media Summit is being held on 13–17 September.

The event is e attended by the heads of leading BRICS media entities, as well as media outlets from countries that have expressed interest in expanding cooperation with the group. The panel sessions will include discussions about the role of the BRICS media community in bolstering stability in a multipolar world, as well as technological aspects of information interaction between BRICS countries.

The Roscongress Foundation manages the events of Russia’s BRICS Chairship.

