Iran’s Mehr Media Group, Russia’s TASS sign MoU

Under the terms of the agreement, both parties granted each other the right to utilize their text news. They agreed to facilitate mutual visits of their staff to exchange experiences in journalism, marketing, and the latest technologies in information processing and transmission.

The memorandum also stipulates that each side will assist and support reporters and representatives of the other.

Mehr Media Group encompasses Mehr News Agency and Iran's leading international daily newspaper, the Tehran Times, making it one of the primary media outlets in Iran. The group traces its origins back to the 1979 Islamic Revolution and maintains offices in all 31 provinces of the country, as well as in several neighboring states.

Moscow is hosting the BRICS Media Summit from September 13 to 17, which gathers the heads of prominent media outlets from the member states and countries that have applied to join BRICS. TASS is the organizer of the summit.

