Hezbollah's UAV's pose greatest challenge to Israeli defenses

Al Mayadeen, quoting Zionist media, highlighted the fact that Hezbollah's one-way attack drones are impacting their targets, as "Israel's" top-tier Iron Dome system and fighter aircraft fail to bring them down.

The broadcaster revealed that more than 1,000 drones have been launched toward northern Israeli-occupied territories since the war on Gaza was launched.

In a similar context, the former commander of the Israeli occupation forces Northern Command, Yossi Peled, told the Israeli sources that the developments on the Northern Front are a "remarkable strategic victory for Hezbollah."

Hezbollah’s military campaign in support of Palestine has forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of settlers from northern colonial outposts, while military sites face daily direct hits. Many of the Resistance’s tactics, particularly Hezbollah's Unmanned Air Force, remain unanswered by Israel—a fact even acknowledged by Zionist media.

MP/PR