Afghanistan's frozen assets must be returned

Iravani said on Wednesday that mass migration from Afghanistan to Iran following the 2021 US withdrawal from Afghanistan has put a heavy burden on Tehran, adding that more than six million Afghans are now living in Iran, imposing an annual cost of over $10 billion.

However, the international community has shown “little concern for this pressing issue”, and it needs to provide adequate and sustained support to countries like Iran and Pakistan, which are bearing the brunt of the ongoing challenges in Afghanistan, the Iranian envoy said.

He made the comments during a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Afghanistan. The following is the full text of Iravani’s speech at the meeting:

Thank you, Your Excellency, for convening and chairing this important meeting.

We also thank Ms. Otunbayeva, SRSG, and Ms. Bahous, Executive Director, UN Women, for their insightful briefings.

We take note of the Secretary-General's recent report (S/2024/644) which underscores the severe economic and humanitarian challenges, with 23.7 million people still in need of assistance.

As of 30 August, the Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for 2024 has secured only 24.9% of the required $3.06 billion, leaving millions, especially women and children, deeply impacted.

This situation remains a serious concern for neighboring countries directly affected by the humanitarian crisis.

Iran is particularly facing challenges from the influx of illegal migrants.

Since the U.S.'s irresponsible withdrawal in August 2021, mass migration from Afghanistan has placed a heavy burden on our country, already strained by unlawful unilateral sanctions.

With over six million Afghans currently living in Iran, the annual cost exceeds $10 billion, however, the international community has shown little concern for this pressing issue.

The international community needs to provide adequate, sustained support to countries like Iran and Pakistan, which are bearing the brunt of ongoing challenges in Afghanistan.

Iran also remains deeply concerned about the ongoing narcotics problem.

While the de facto authorities have expressed a willingness to collaborate with the international community, the issues of alternative livelihoods and the prevention and treatment of drug use conditions remain severely underfunded.

As emphasized in the Secretary-General's report, counter-narcotics efforts require urgent attention and action to ensure both security and economic stability for the Afghan people.

We welcome the outcome of the recent Doha meeting, which agreed to establish a working group on narcotics. Iran stands ready to actively participate in this mechanism.

Mr. President,

Iran remains deeply alarmed by the growing threat posed by Daesh-Khorasan (ISIL-K), which continues to carry out attacks and spread propaganda, jeopardizing the security and stability of the country and region.

We condemn in the strongest possible terms the recent terrorist attacks by Daesh, especially targeting Shia and Hazara communities.

We reiterate our call on the de facto authorities to fulfill their responsibility to combat terrorism equally and to dismantle all terrorist groups.

Mr. President,

The restrictive measures imposed against girls, women, and ethnic minorities, especially on access to education and the curtailment of their political and social rights are deeply concerning.

We call on de facto authorities to reconsider its policies and lift all these restrictive measures.

Iran remains committed to engaging with the de facto authorities to support the Afghan people as it is crucial for peace and stability in the country and the entire region.

To aid Afghanistan's economic development, Iran has sustained its economic and commercial ties, focusing on key projects in transit, mining, and agriculture.

Major initiatives include the Chabahar port, railways, fuel supply, and efforts to promote alternative farming to combat drug production.

We are also dedicated to working closely with neighboring countries, partners, and the United Nations to foster lasting peace and security in Afghanistan.

In this context, Iran aims to host the third quadripartite meeting at the Foreign Minister level, involving Iran, China, Pakistan, and Russia, during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. The meeting will focus on coordinating efforts in engagement with Afghanistan’s authorities to promote peace and stability in the country.

Finally, Mr. President, humanitarian aid must be impartial and unconditional, ensuring it reaches those in need. Any politicization of aid will only harm the Afghan people.

In the meantime, Afghanistan's frozen assets must be returned without political conditions, and sanctions should not hinder efforts to revive its economy, as the Secretary-General has called for.

In addition, Western countries that occupied Afghanistan for over 20 years and then irresponsibly withdrew must fulfill their commitments to help rebuild Afghanistan's economy and fight terrorism.

We recognize UNAMA's critical role in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan and fully support the SRSG in fulfilling UNAMA's mandate.

As the Secretary-General emphasizes in his report, the way forward will be long and difficult. Success will require patience and a willingness to find a "step-by-step" approach to build trust over time.

I thank you.

