Iran condemns ISIL attack on Afghanistan Daikundi

Nasser Kan’ani strongly condemned the criminal attack by ISIL terrorists on those welcoming the pilgrims of Karbala in Afghanistan's Ghor province, expressing his condolences to the families of the martyrs.

While supporting the anti-terrorist measures of the responsible authorities in Afghanistan, Kan'ani called for immediate actions to punish the perpetrators of this crime.

Local Afghan sources reported that 14 civilians lost their lives during an attack on the Daikundi region.

6 other people were injured following the attack, according to the reports.

ISIL in a statement claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on residents of Daikundi province in Ghor province.

The Taliban has not yet commented on the incident.

