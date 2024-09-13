Iran urges punishing perpetrators of attack on Afghan Shiites

Referring to the criminal attack of ISIL terrorists in Ghor province of Afghanistan on Thursday, the Iranian Embassy in Kabul in a message on its social media account strongly condemned the martyrdom of Afghan Shiites by terrorists.

The message also stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran demanded the punishment of the perpetrators of this great tragedy and declared its readiness in this regard.

Local Afghan sources reported that 14 civilians lost their lives during an attack on the Daikundi region.

6 other people were injured following the attack, according to the reports.

ISIL in a statement claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on residents of Daikundi province in Ghor province.

Earlier on Friday, Nasser Kan’ani strongly condemned the criminal attack by ISIL terrorists on those welcoming the pilgrims of Karbala in Afghanistan's Ghor province, expressing his condolences to the families of the martyrs.

SD/6223506