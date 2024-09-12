  1. Politics
Sep 12, 2024, 1:30 PM

Medvedev:

"Island called Britain is likely to sink in next few years"

"Island called Britain is likely to sink in next few years"

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman has warned that Britain is likely to sink in the next few years.

Medvedev said London’s promises of a century-long partnership with the Kiev government were lies, because Ukraine is unlikely to last even a quarter of this term.

"Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy has promised Ukraine 100 years of support. 1) He is lying. 2) So-called Ukraine will not last a quarter of that time. 3) The island called Britain is likely to sink in the next few years."

"Our hypersonic missiles will help if necessary," Medvedev wrote on the X social network.

MP/PR

News ID 221105

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News