Iran to strongly back ECO activities: FM Araghchi

As host of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Secretariat and periodic presidency of this organization, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran strongly supports the plans and activities of ECO and its new secretary general.

The newly-appointed ECO Secretary General, Asad Majeed Khan met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Tuesday.

During the talks, the two sides exchanged their views on the role of theECO in the region and strengthening of cooperation between the member countries.

Expressing his happiness for his presence in Iran and starting his post as the new Secretary General of ECO, Majeed Khan commemorated the name and memory of former Iranian President Martyr Ebrahim Raeisi and his Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and congratulated Araghchi for his appointment as the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran in his new post.

Thanking the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for his appointment, the newly-appointed secretary general of the organization submitted a comprehensive report on the activities of the organization.

Iranian foreign minister, for his part, pointed to the widespread potnetial of ECO member states for strengthening and deepening economic cooperation in line with the development and progress of the region and emphasized that Islamic Republic of Iran, as the host f the ECO Secretariat and periodical presidency of the organization, will support the activities of the organization wholeheartedly.

