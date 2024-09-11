Tehran, Baghdad ink 14 MoUs on Pezeshkian first tour to Iraq

Refering high-profile talks between the Iranian and Iraqi delegations in Baghdad, Iraqi Prime Minister's Office said in statement, "A number of cooperation documents were inked between the two countries in the fields of tax cooperation, agriculture, natural resources, communication, social support, sports and youth affairs, education, tourism, cultural and artistic exchange, and also cooperation in the field of historical works."

According to the statement, part of these cooperation documents will be focused on cooperating in the field of training specialized manpower, strengthening and promoting skilled labor forces and also cooperating between chambers of commerce of the two countries.

Pezeshkian is visiting Baghdad as his first official visit outside the country and at the official invitation of the Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani.

Pezeshkian will also hold a meeting with the Iranian business persons residing in the neighboring country.

The president is also scheduled to go to Erbil, the Kurdistan Region capital at the official invitation of the Region's head Nechirvan Barzani and hold talks with the Kurdish authorities there. He is further planned to visit another major Kurdish city Sulaymaniyeh in the north of Iraq.

