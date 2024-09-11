UK started 'termination of all direct air services' to Iran

London said it was acting alongside international partners to "cancel its bilateral air services arrangements with Iran", which would "restrict Iran Air's ability to fly in to the UK", Space Daily reports.

Iran Air operates direct flights between London and Tehran three days a week, according to the schedule listed on its website.

The UK move came as Western powers unveiled fresh sanctions on Iran for allegedly supplying Russia with short-range missiles for imminent use against Ukraine, calling it a dangerous escalation of the conflict that threatened European security.

The latest accusations against Iran regarding its involvement in the Ukraine war follow a pattern of unsubstantiated claims from the West. For months, Western states have been alleging that Russia is using Iranian-made drones to hit targets inside Ukraine.

Iranian authorities have rejected providing weapons to Moscow for use in the Ukraine war multiple times while condemning Europe and the US for their double standards, as the West continues to arm Israel amid the regime’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The West has also been sending more sophisticated weapons to Ukraine, instead of helping Kyiv sit at the negotiating table with Moscow.

The UK said it was also joining the United States in sanctioning "a number of key individuals and organisations for their role in facilitating Iran's military support to Russia".

MNA/PR