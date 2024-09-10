US Responsible for al-Mawasi Massacre: Islamic Jihad

According to the Sama news agency, Islamic Jihad released a statement on Tuesday emphasizing that the horrific massacre carried out by Israeli forces in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis constitutes a new war crime. The movement placed the blame squarely on the US government, saying that it has been providing weapons and support to the "Nazi Zionist regime," enabling Israel to continue its criminal actions.

The statement also criticized international institutions, particularly the International Criminal Court (ICC), for their inaction and delay in issuing arrest warrants for Israeli war criminals, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Islamic Jihad declared that the Palestinian people are paying the price for this negligence with the blood of their children.

According to Palestinian media outlets, at least 40 people were killed and 60 others injured in the Israeli attack on people sheltering in tents in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis.

The strikes involved heavy missiles and left craters up to 9 meters (30 feet) deep in an area where people were living in at least 20 tents.

Ambulance and Civil Defense teams are facing considerable difficulty retrieving the bodies of the victims.

Initial assessments suggest the attack is “one of the most heinous massacres in the ongoing frenzied war”.

MNA/PR