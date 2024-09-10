Israeli attack on Khan Yunis was ‘shocking’: top UK diplomat

"We're meeting at a critical moment – a critical moment for securing a ceasefire in Gaza, with the shocking deaths in Khan Younis this morning only reinforcing how desperately needed that ceasefire is," Lammy told a joint news conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, L'Orient today reported.

On Tuesday, the British foreign secretary, while emphasizing the need for a ceasefire in Gaza, said that a two-state solution is necessary to achieve peace.

It is necessary to reach the path of peace [in the Middle East] and implement the two-state solution, he added.

On Tuesday morning, local media in Palestine reported that at least 20 tents in an encampment in al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis were targeted by Zionist regime forces and at least 40 Palestinians were martyred and 60 people were injured.

MA/PR