Let's get familiar with Iran's cinema history

The history of Iranian cinema dates back to the Shah's commissioning of filmmaking tools for documenting his travels.

Cinema was first introduced to Iran in 1900 by Mozaffar ad-Din Shah Qajar, just five years after the Lumière brothers created the cinematograph.

Mirza Ebrahim Khan, known as 'Akkas Bashi', became Iran's first filmmaker and cameraman at Shah's behest, capturing scenes from celebrations and festivals.

Although the first cinema, "Cinema Soleil," opened in Tabriz in 1900, it closed in 1916 due to a lack of films. Ovanes Ohanian directed the first feature-length film, "Abi and Rabi," in 1930.

The first public screening occurred in Tehran in 1904, hosted by Sahaf Bashi in his antique shop, followed by the establishment of Iran's first movie theater in 1905.

The first feature-length film was produced in 1930, leading to significant developments in the industry, including ‘Taste of Cherry,’ which won Iran’s first Palme d'Or in 1997, and ‘A Separation,’ which garnered the country's first Academy Award in 2012.

Cinema researcher Abbas Baharloo asserts that the purchase of cinematography equipment by Mozaffar al-Din Shah marks the birth of cinema in Iran, with the filming of the ‘flower festival’ occurring around 120 years

In 2000, September 11 was established as "Cinema Day" in Iran to honor the contributions of those in the film industry, coinciding with the centennial of cinema's introduction to the country. Since then, artists and cultural figures have celebrated this date annually, except for a brief two-year hiatus.

The 21st celebration of Iranian cinema took place in 2019, but the 2020 observance will differ due to the coronavirus pandemic, necessitating new arrangements.

Initially named "National Cinema Day" during the fourth major celebration of Iranian cinema, it symbolizes the art, industry, and life associated with cinema, commemorating its arrival in Iran.

Mehdi Khan Rossi later opened the first dedicated cinema hall on Alaedduleh Street. "Doḵtar-e Lor" (Lor Girl), produced by Ardeshir Irani in 1933, was the first film with spoken Persian.

The selection of the best film has always been faced with a lot of difficulties.

Here are some of these choices from the perspective of the press and domestic and foreign cinema publications:

Persian Movie Magazine, one of Iran's most influential and oldest cinematic publications, introduced a survey of the best Iranian films made in 2019.

In this survey "The Deer" by Masoud Kimiai," Captain Khorshid" by Nasser Taghvai, "Bashu, the Little Stranger" by Bahram Beyzai was voted "Best Iranian Film of all time".

According to Foreign Policy Magazine in 2009, "The Cow" by Dariush Mehrjui and " Gabbeh" by Mohsen Makhmalbaf, and " The Lizard" by Kamal Tabrizi were selected as the best and Screen Magazine also mentioned "Blue Scarf" in 2011.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour