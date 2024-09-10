  1. Politics
Sep 10, 2024, 6:14 PM

Interior min.:

Iran-Saudi ties should expand based on constructive coop.

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – Iran’s Minister of Interior Eskandar Momeni said that relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia should be developed based on the constructive cooperation.

He expressed hope that the ties between Tehran and Riyadh will be developed based on the constructive cooperation in the new term more than before.

Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz in a message to his Iranian counterpart congratulated the appointment of Eskandar Momeni as the interior minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran and wished him success in his new position.

“I wish evermore success, prosperity and progress for the brotherly country of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he stated.

In response to the congratulatory message of his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Eskandar Momeni expressed hope that the relations between the two countries will be further expanded in the new period based on the constructive cooperation.

MA/6221180

News ID 221009
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

