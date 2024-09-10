Iran-Saudi ties should expand based on constructive coop.

He expressed hope that the ties between Tehran and Riyadh will be developed based on the constructive cooperation in the new term more than before.

Interior Minister of Saudi Arabia Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz in a message to his Iranian counterpart congratulated the appointment of Eskandar Momeni as the interior minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran and wished him success in his new position.

“I wish evermore success, prosperity and progress for the brotherly country of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he stated.

In response to the congratulatory message of his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Eskandar Momeni expressed hope that the relations between the two countries will be further expanded in the new period based on the constructive cooperation.

MA/6221180