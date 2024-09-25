  1. Politics
Sep 25, 2024, 6:43 PM

Iraq voices readiness to strengthen friendly ties with Iran

TEHRAN, Sep. 25 (MNA) – Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari said that his country is ready to bolster friendly relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a message, Iraqi minister of interior congratulated the appointment of Eskandar Momeni as the new interior minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran and stressed that Iraqi Ministry of Interior is ready to strengthen amicable and friendly relations between people and government of the two countries.

Iranian interior minister, for his part, thanked his Iraqi counterpart for congratulatory message and expressed hope that the two countries will witness booming relations in all fields for the progress of the two countries.

