Kim Jong Un lauds relations with Russia as rapidly developing

"Comrade Kim Jong Un stated that, in line with agreements reached at a summit in Pyongyang in June, relations between the two countries have been developing rapidly in various spheres, including politics, economy, and culture. He gave his assurances that the North Korean government will continue to expand cooperation with Russia in the spirit of a comprehensive strategic partnership," the state-owned radio broadcaster said, according to TASS.

Shoigu conveyed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kim Jong Un. The North Korean leader asked Shoigu to convey a similar message to Putin as he expressed his gratitude.

The meeting was held in a friendly and trusting atmosphere. Kim and Shoigu exchanged opinions on international and regional issues, and efforts to strengthen cooperation, including deepening strategic dialogue and protecting common security interests. According to the radio, the sides showed a convergence of opinions on the topics raised.

The North Korean leader held another meeting with Shoigu as he asked the Russian security official to convey his message to Putin in which he wished the Russian president good health and every success in his work. Also, Kim extended wishes of "winning a victory, wealth" and happiness to the Russian people.

SD/