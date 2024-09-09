Middle East on brink of major regional war: Lavrov

The Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov arrived in Saudi Arabia today, where on September 9 he will take part in a meeting of the strategic dialogue between Russia and the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf (PGCC). The press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry published footage of Mr. Lavrov’s meeting at the airport in Riyadh.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday met with top Saudi officials amid an official visit to the country's capital Riyadh.

An initial statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Lavrov held talks with Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, during which he defined developing ties with the Persian Gulf countries to be an important priority for Moscow.

“It's really an important priority for us to promote relations with the Persian Gulf countries, both in the area of economy, technology, trade and also, of course, many international issues,” Lavrov said during his opening remarks.

Lavrov further said the Persin Gulf region is always at the forefront of the current agenda.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also warned that the Middle East is on the brink of a major regional war, according to Quds News Network.

MNA/PR