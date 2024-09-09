  1. World
Explosion hits military base in eastern Iraq (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – Local sources in Iraq reported that an explosion hit a military base in the Wasit Governorate on Monday afternoon.

Iraqi sources reported that an explosion was heard in the Al-Suwaira region in the Wasit Governorate on Monday.

Al-Mayadeen reported that the sound of the explosion was heard from the base where Iraqi army forces and Hashd al-Shaabi were present.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the incident was related to a US attack on a PMU base.

Local sources reported that several drones were seen over the incident area following this attack.

No further details have been released so far.

