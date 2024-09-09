Explosion hits military base in eastern Iraq (+VIDEO)

Iraqi sources reported that an explosion was heard in the Al-Suwaira region in the Wasit Governorate on Monday.
Al-Mayadeen reported that the sound of the explosion was heard from the base where Iraqi army forces and Hashd al-Shaabi were present.
Unconfirmed reports suggest that the incident was related to a US attack on a PMU base.
Local sources reported that several drones were seen over the incident area following this attack.
No further details have been released so far.
MP/MNA channel
