Floods in West Africa displace nearly 1 million people

Nongovernmental Organization (NGO) Save the children alerted Friday about the risk of disease, hunger from crop destruction, and disruption to education that the situation incurs to the hundreds of thousands of children now displaced.

While this is normally the rainiest time of the year in West Africa, this year's rains have been more severe than usual.

Widespread floods have affected 29 of Nigeria's 36 states. The torrential rainfall has led to the overflowing of dams and rising water levels of the two largest rivers, the Niger and the Benue.

Three Malian regions in the west and Gao in the northeast have been hit. In neighboring Niger, flooding has affected all 8 regions and floods beginning in May washed away houses and leaving behind a thread of destruction. The Maradi region in the country's south which was mostly hit, according to Save the Children.

The is responding to flood victims' needs in the Segou region of Mali through food security programs, cash transfers, the provision of water, hygiene and sanitation services, and child protection activities. The Segou region is the most affected in Mali, with 15,656 children affected, constituting about 51 percent of the total affected children population.

