Severe flooding in Myanmar leads to 74 deaths, 89 missing

The floods, caused by heavy rain, have impacted 462 villages and wards in 64 townships in Nay Pyi Taw, Bago, Mandalay, and Ayeyawady regions, as well as Mon, Kayin, and Shan states, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar daily reported on Sunday.

The disaster has destroyed 24 bridges, 375 schools, a monastery, five dams, four pagodas, 14 transformers, 456 lamp-posts, and 65,759 houses in the flood-stricken areas, it added.

In response to the disaster, temporary relief camps have been set up to provide necessary healthcare services, food, and drinking water in Nay Pyi Taw and various states and regions, it said.

Authorities and rescue workers are continuing search and rescue operations, it added.

