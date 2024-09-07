How do West Bank Resistance groups obtain weapons?

Two weeks ago, when the Zionist regime military started its extensive military operation in the West Bank, the military branches of the Palestinian Resistance announced that they used explosives to stand against the Zionist occupying forces and blew up the Tel Aviv regime's military vehicles.

During the operations carried out by the Palestinian forces, the Zionists suffered material and human losses, in addition to the destruction of several of their military vehicles.

Where do West Bank Palestinians get weapons from?

The occupied West Bank is under strict security and military measures by the occupying regime, and more than 700 military checkpoints belonging to the Zionist military are established throughout the West Bank.

Of course, the Palestinian Resistance groups do not reveal the sources of their weapons and equipment and how they make explosives; But according to some reports published by the Zionist media and the Zionist military, as well as the statements of experts, it may be possible to get some information about the sources of these weapons.

Yousef al-Sharqawi, an analyst for Palestinian military affairs believes that the occupation of the Zionist regime is the most important motivation for the formation of Resistance groups in the West Bank, and if there was no occupation, armed resistance groups would not have been formed. He says that the arms market in the West Bank is open, and the most important one is the market of the Zionist regime's arms, and the Palestinian tribes and groups acquire the weapons of the occupying army in different ways.

76 years after the beginning of the Zionist occupation in Palestine and 56 years after the occupation of the West Bank by the Israeli regime, Palestinian groups have obtained an experience that enables them to get weapons and military equipment related to the Israeli military without disclosing their weapons sources.

Regarding the sources of explosives that Palestinian combatants make in the West Bank, he said that the Zionist regime has clearly stated that the raw materials for making these explosives are available in the market, and the method of making and preparing them is also available on the Internet.

MNA/6213317