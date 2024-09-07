Russia undergoes special logistics drills in Barents (+VIDEO)

The culmination of the naval part of the exercise were anti-submarine defence drills, during which the small anti-submarine ship Brest in cooperation with anti-submarine aviation, namely, the Il-38 anti-submarine aircraft and the Ka-27M shipboard helicopter, first detected the mock enemy submarine and then used anti-submarine weapons, including antisubmarine bombs and torpedoes, according to Russian Ministry of Defence.

A group of specialists of the High Command and Fleets of the Russian Navy oversaw the drills from the board of the destroyer Admiral Levchenko.

In the course of the drills, the Russian Navy specialists were demonstrated forms and ways of defending the Fleet's base of operations, counteracting uncrewed surface vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and other robotic systems of the mock enemy, including with the use of modern and promising means of electronic warfare and other weaponry.

Particular attention was paid to organising anti-sabotage defence, countering combat divers and robotic systems of the mock enemy.

During a naval stage of the special logistics drills, up to 20 warships and logistic vessels, and six aircraft of the Mixed Aviation Corps of the Northern Fleet were deployed.

The Northern Fleet is due to undergo the special drills on all types of logistic support of the Russian Navy for several days.

MNA/PR