Hezbollah fired 1,307 missiles to occupied Palestine in Aug.

The number of missiles has been the highest since the start of war last October, foreign media cited the Israeli radio on Thursday.

The Israeli media also announced that the Zionists in the northern occupied Palestine were in shelter another day following the Wednesday missile attacks by Hezbollah.

Media outlets, too, reported sound of alarm heard in western al Jalil.

According to the Lebanese media, the Israeli regime staged brutal airstrikes against an area between Kafra and Seddiqine in south of the country.

Since the start of war in Gaza last October, over 40,500, mostly women and children, have been killed in the enclave.

From the time, resistance groups in Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq, and Yemen have been carrying out anti-Israel operations in support of the Palestinian people and in order to reduce pressure on the Resistance in Gaza.

MNA/IRN85587779