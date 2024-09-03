Netanyahu always has an excuse to continue war: Lapid

Lapid lashed out at the policies of Israeli prime minister for the continuation of war which will ultimately lead to the destruction of the Zionist regime.

Netanyahu always has an excuse to continue the war in Gaza, from entering Rafah to Netzarim and now Philadelphi corriodr.

Preventing his cabinet from being collapsed is the only thing that is important for Netanyahu, he added.

Earlier in a speech, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu openly revealed his warmongering policies and claimed that three of the four war goals defined by Tel Aviv can only be achieved by continuing to control the Philadelphi corridor and the Rafah border crossing.

MA/6214858