5 m pilgrims visited Mashhahd for Imam Reza martyrdom anniv.

Today (Wednesday) is the 30th of Safar in the Islamic Hijri calendar on which Iranians and other Muslims commemorated the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Reza.

Millions of Muslims go to the city of Mashhad on Imam's martyrdom anniversary each year.

The Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh said on a visit to Mashhad on Wednesday that "Five million pilgrims traveled to Mashhad in the last 10 days of Safar this year."

The Iranian minister said that 80% of the pilgrims and worshippers went to the holy Iranian city in their cars.

She said that the 20% remaining of the pilgrims have been to Mashahd through other means of travel such as planes and trains as well as on foot.

She further said that measures have been taken to make sure that the travelers would go to their cities after their pilgrimage safely and without any delays.

