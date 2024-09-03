Turkish youth punish American soldiers (+VIDEO)

The governor of Izmir in a statement on Monday night announced that a group of 15 members of the "Youth Union of Turkey" attacked two American soldiers who were in civilian clothes in the "Kunak" area.

The Turkish police have arrested all the people suspected to be involved in this action, the statement added.

According to reports, the soldiers who were assaulted in this action were from the forces of the USS Wasp ship, and this ship has been stationed in Izmir since the beginning of September.

The US Embassy in Turkey also reacted to this move and published a statement on the X social network, saying, "We can confirm the truth of the reports that say that two American soldiers from the USS Wasp Ship were attacked in Izmir on Monday."

The Youth Union of Turkey, which is an anti-American and anti-European Union organization, released a statement saying, "We put a bag over the heads of the American soldiers from the crew of the USS Wasp. "The hands of American soldiers are stained with the blood of soldiers and thousands of Palestinians, and they cannot infect our country."

