Turkish military destroys 20 PKK targets in N Iraq

The operations were conducted in northern Iraq's PKK bases in Asos, Gara, Hakurk, Metina, Qandil and Zap, the statement said., according to Reuters.

In a statement on X, the ministry said the targets included caves, shelters, bunkers, depots and facilities.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.

Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Baghdad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

MNA/