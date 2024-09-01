Iranian lawmakers attend SCO Parl. members's meeting in Baku

A member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iran Parliament Ali Khezrian wrote on his X social account that at the meeting of parliament members of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the city of Baku, Iran's potential and capabilities in the field of energy, defense and its unique geography as a transit crossroads were emphasized and the role of the parliaments to boost cooperation were highlighted.

In the meeting which was held in the city of Baku, Azerbaijan, the Parliament members of SCO member states discussed and reviewed the parliamentary capacities for the initiative of public development, emphasizing the impartial monitoring of the election mechanism on the first of September.

Ali Khazarian and Yaqub Rezazadeh, two members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iran Parliament attended the meeting.

SD/6212948