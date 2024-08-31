Turkey wants a quick normalization of relations with Syria

A quick normalization of relations between Turkey and Syria is in the interest of both countries. There are no insoluble problems between Ankara and Damascus, said the head of the Turkish Ministry of Defense Yasar Güler.

"Early termination of the conflict in the working atmosphere will be in the interest of both parties. There are no problems between us that cannot be solved. After resolving them, we will again be able to develop relations as two neighboring countries”, the minister told newspaper Hurriyet.

He recalled Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statement about his willingness to meet with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad, noting that Damascus has accepted Ankara's initiative positively.

Hürriyet previously reported that the first meeting in 11 years between Erdogan and Assad is planned for August, with talks taking place in Baghdad and the Kessab checkpoint on the Turkey-Syria border. The possibility of holding negotiations between representatives of the foreign ministry and the defense ministry of both countries, and then the ministers, is currently being discussed, with the aim of preparing a personal meeting between Erdogan and Assad.

On June 28, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his willingness to restore diplomatic relations with Damascus, severed in 2012. On July 12, he said he had instructed Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to meet with his colleagues and prepare a road map for the normalization process”. At the same time, Erdogan emphasized that the territorial integrity of Syria corresponds to Turkey's interests. Ankara insists that the dialogue should be conducted without preconditions, particularly regarding the presence of the Turkish armed forces in Syria.

MNA/