This marks the first visit by an Egyptian head of state to Turkey in 12 years, following a decade of tensions between the two countries. The meeting was expected to formalize their reconciliation, DW reported.

Erdogan received el-Sissi as he stepped off his plane in the Turkish capital, according to images released by the Turkish presidency.

The leaders are due to hold a joint press conference at 5 p.m. (1400 GMT).

MNA