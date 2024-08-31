  1. Politics
Elon Musk reacts to detention of Telegram CEO in France

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) - Elon Musk says he may be more careful about where he travels after Telegram CEO arrest by the French government.

Elon Musk says he may have to be more careful about where he travels after Telegram's CEO, Pavel Durov was arrested in France.

The X owner said on X that he might "limit movements" to nations where free speech is "constitutionally protected."

The billionaire was responding to a post asking him to consider the implications of where he travels.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov was arrested last week at an airport near Paris and faces charges of crimes related to illegal activity on his platform.

