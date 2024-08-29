  1. Politics
Aug 29, 2024, 10:31 AM

Iran’s envoy explains about release of ‘Mohammad Khazaei’

Iran’s envoy explains about release of ‘Mohammad Khazaei’

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – The Iranian ambassador in Saudi Arabia gave explanations about the release of Mohammad Khazaei and the follow-up of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on returning him to the country.

In a post on his X, formerly known as Twitter, account, Alireza Enayati Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Saudi Arabia wrote, “I received a call from the Saudi minister's office last week and they said that Mohammad Khazaei would be released. I said I hope that this issue would be solved in the shortest time possible. On Monday, Iranian consul general met him [Mohammad Khazaei] in Jeddah, saying that he will return to Iran.”

Mohammad Khazaei, one of the pilgrims detained in the 2024 Hajj rituals, spent 70 days in the Saudi jails and was freed on Tuesday morning and returned to Tehran in the evening. 

Khazaee, a PhD candidate in General Law was detained by the Saudi police on June 19 in Masjid ul-Haram, Mecca, due to publishing some posts in X and carrying Palestine's flag in the country. 

Back on August 20,  Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Tehran said that two Iranian Hajj pilgrims would soon return to Iran.

MA/6210380

News ID 220384
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News