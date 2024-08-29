Iran’s envoy explains about release of ‘Mohammad Khazaei’

In a post on his X, formerly known as Twitter, account, Alireza Enayati Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Saudi Arabia wrote, “I received a call from the Saudi minister's office last week and they said that Mohammad Khazaei would be released. I said I hope that this issue would be solved in the shortest time possible. On Monday, Iranian consul general met him [Mohammad Khazaei] in Jeddah, saying that he will return to Iran.”

Mohammad Khazaei, one of the pilgrims detained in the 2024 Hajj rituals, spent 70 days in the Saudi jails and was freed on Tuesday morning and returned to Tehran in the evening.

Khazaee, a PhD candidate in General Law was detained by the Saudi police on June 19 in Masjid ul-Haram, Mecca, due to publishing some posts in X and carrying Palestine's flag in the country.

Back on August 20, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Tehran said that two Iranian Hajj pilgrims would soon return to Iran.

