2 Iranian Hajj pilgrims to be released from Saudi Arabia soon

Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi made the remarks in a meeting with Alireza Mahmoudi, Director General of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Consular Affairs, on Sunday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the favorable relations between Tehran and Riyadh.

There are currently two Iranian prisoners in Saudi Arabia, one for public-order crimes and one for media activities. During this year's Hajj, several Iranian pilgrims were arrested in Saudi Arabia and returned to the country.

