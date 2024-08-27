Iran raps ex-UNHR rapporteur presence alongside terror cults

"Reports by UNHR should be ‘free from any kind of extraneous INFL, incitement, PRES, threat or INTRF...’. Presence of ex-HR rapporteur alongside terror cults speaks volumes," Kadkhodaee wrote on his X account on Tuesday.

"Such SRs r NOT #HumanRights Advocates BUT defenders of terror & atrocity crimes," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani said that reports compiled by Rehman, former UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran, against the Islamic Republic have been highly political and biased, stressing that Rehman had served the MKO terrorist organization on different occasions.

"Rehman has provided many services to the MKO and it was not expected that he would not participate in the gathering of the terrorist organization," Kana'ani wrote on his X account.

He stressed that Rehman's obvious alignment with this terrorist group had been announced to the UN authorities many times under the title of UN Special Rapporteur.

Pictures of Rehman have recently been published next to the MKO chieftain.

