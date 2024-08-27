Arabs companionship played role in Israeli regime crimes

In a statement on Tuesday morning, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) condemned the Zionist regime's attacks on the West Bank.

The PIJ also stated that the increasing crimes of Israel and the settlers in the occupied West Bank amounted to an open declaration of war against the Palestinians.

The statement mentioned that there are signs indicating that the enemy has decided to transfer the focus of its operations from Gaza to the West Bank.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad emphasized that the enemy's decision to guide attacks aimed at desecrating Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is an attempt to deceive the world into allowing the building of synagogues in the mosque's courtyards.

The statement also added that the escalation of Zionist brutality and the crimes in the West Bank are efforts to cover up the defeat in Gaza and southern Lebanon.

