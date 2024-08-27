Gaza war economic consequences for Israel

According to the US media, the current state of the Israeli regime is the result of the high costs that this regime has incurred during the ongoing war in Gaza.

Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu tried to allay the fears of Zionist experts by saying that the economic damage is short-term and temporary, but contrary to his claims, the war in Gaza has harmed thousands of small businesses and international trust in Israel's economy.

Yacov Sheinin, an Israeli economist, said the total cost of the war could amount to $120 billion, or 20% of the country’s gross domestic product, a broad measure of economic activity.

The Israeli regime's Finance Ministry this month said the country’s deficit over the last 12 months has risen to over 8% of GDP, far exceeding the 6.6% deficit-to-GDP ratio the ministry projected for 2024. In 2023, Israel’s budget deficit was roughly 4% of its GDP.

The Israeli ports also saw a 16% percent drop in shipping in the first half of the year, compared with the same period in 2023.

Israeli business information company CofaceBDI reports that some 46,000 businesses have closed since the start of the war — 75% of them small businesses.

