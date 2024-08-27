UN condemns Ben Gvir's synagogue proposal in Al-Aqsa Mosque

"These types of statements are highly counterproductive, to say the least. They risk inflaming a situation which is already bone dry," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in a news conference.

Highlighting the sensitivity surrounding the status of holy sites in al-Quds, Dujarric said that there is a status quo agreed to the parties for the holy sites in al-Quds that must be respected by all, Anadolu Agency reported.

He urged adherence to this agreement, in actions as well as public statements, to avoid escalating tensions further.

Ben-Gvir claimed Monday that Jews have the right to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying that he would build a synagogue there.

It was the first time for the Israeli minister to openly speak about building a synagogue inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

MP/