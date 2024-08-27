Iran strongly warns Zionists against invading Al Aqsa Mosque

"The cabinet of the criminal Zionist regime is trying to implement its malicious plans regarding Al-Aqsa Mosque; To the extent that it shamelessly shouts the evil intention of building a synagogue in Al-Aqsa Mosque," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani wrote on X on Tuesday.

While strongly condemning such statements and plans, the Islamic Republic of Iran warns against any encroachment on the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the new adventurism of the Zionists in crossing the red lines of the Islamic Ummah, he added.

Today, Muslims and freedom-seekers of the world are shouting support for Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque and the trial of Zionist criminals, the senior Iranian diplomat concluded.

Israeli extremist minister Ben-Gvir claimed Monday that Jews have the right to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying that he would build a synagogue there.

It was the first time for the Israeli minister to openly speak about building a synagogue inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

