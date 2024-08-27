  1. Politics
Iran strongly warns Zionists against invading Al Aqsa Mosque

TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – Iran has warned Zionists against any encroachment on the sacred sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the new adventurism of the Zionists in crossing the red lines of the Islamic Ummah.

"The cabinet of the criminal Zionist regime is trying to implement its malicious plans regarding Al-Aqsa Mosque; To the extent that it shamelessly shouts the evil intention of building a synagogue in Al-Aqsa Mosque," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani wrote on X on Tuesday.

While strongly condemning such statements and plans, the Islamic Republic of Iran warns against any encroachment on the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the new adventurism of the Zionists in crossing the red lines of the Islamic Ummah, he added.

Today, Muslims and freedom-seekers of the world are shouting support for Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque and the trial of Zionist criminals, the senior Iranian diplomat concluded.

Israeli extremist minister Ben-Gvir claimed Monday that Jews have the right to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying that he would build a synagogue there.

It was the first time for the Israeli minister to openly speak about building a synagogue inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque. 

