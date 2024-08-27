Riyadh condemns Israeli min. remarks about Al Aqsa Mosque

On its X account on Tuesday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry emphasized that Zionist officials should be held accountable for violating international laws.

Riyadh once again calls on the international community to stop the humanitarian tragedy faced by Palestinians, according to the statement.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, an extremist Israeli minister, has stated his intention to build a synagogue in place of Al Aqsa Mosque.

In a related development, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry also censured Ben-Gvir’s controversial remarks, announcing Jordan’s decision to pursue such offenses at the international courts.

Additionally, Qatar has commented on these remarks, warning that such provocations will have negative impacts on efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

To follow their approach, the Zionists have been excavating Al Aqsa Mosque for years to facilitate the destruction of the holy site.

