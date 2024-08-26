  1. Politics
Putin invites Palestinian Authority to BRICS summit in Kazan

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas to take part in the BRICS summit to be held in Kazan in October, the Palestinian ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal has said.

"President Putin has officially invited Mahmoud Abbas to participate in the BRICS summit to be held in Kazan in October," Abdel Hafiz Nofal said according to TASS.

He added that it was also agreed to convene a meeting of the intergovernmental Russian-Palestinian Economic Commission in Moscow in December.

