Moscow to host 6th International Municipal BRICS Forum

The 6th International Municipal BRICS Forum will be held in Moscow’s Expocenter on August 27-28, 2024, the press service of the Moscow Department of Foreign Economic and International Ties said.

"The forum will be the largest international floor, where representatives of government authorities and the business will share the advance experience and discuss key issues of municipal cooperation," the press service said, according to TASS.

Delegations from 126 countries are expected to take part in the forum along with representatives of Russian regions. More than 5,000 participants from 500 cities of the world will discuss current economic problems, digital technology spheres, environment, municipal infrastructure, transport, healthcare, education, and culture.

MP/PR